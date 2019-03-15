Dover v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town can extend their unbeaten run to seven games at relegation-threatened Dover on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen could move back up to 12th in the National League, and a win would move them onto 50 points - the total generally considered to be enough for safety in the fifth tier.

Left-back Ryan Sellers missed the Barnet game with a knee injury, while Matty Kosylo and Manny Duku were forced off with injuries in that match, so could be doubts for Dover.

Midfielder James Berrett is available though after completing his three-game suspension.

The loans of midfielders James Ferry and James Hardy are both due to expire after Saturday’s clash.

Ferry’s loan from Stevenage cannot be extended, but Fullarton said he would speak to Fylde about Hardy’s future.

However, Fylde boss Dave Challinor has said he was hoping to speak to Halifax to get Hardy back prior to Saturday.

Only Barnet and Aldershot have scored fewer away league goals than Town, but The Shaymen have picked up seven points from their last three away matches.

Andy Hessenthaler’s Dover side are one place and two points above the relegation zone, having won 10, drawn 10 and lost 18 of their 38 league games this season.

Winger Ricky Modeste has been absent for the past two matches having been substituted with an injury during the 3-0 win over Braintree. It remains to be seen whether he returns at the weekend.

Dover have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games, with midfielder Jai Reason scoring in four of those fixtures.

Dover could find themselves in the relegation zone if they don’t beat Halifax and Havant and Waterlooville beat Chesterfield.

Halifax won 1-0 against Dover in the return fixture at The Shay thanks to a Matty Kosylo goal in November.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Salford City

Barnet v Hartlepool United

Dover Athletic v FC Halifax Town

Eastleigh v Barrow

Ebbsfleet United v Boreham Wood

Harrogate Town v Maidenhead United

Havant & Waterlooville v Chesterfield

Solihull Moors v Braintree Town

Sutton United v Gateshead

Wrexham v Maidstone