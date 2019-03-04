Eastleigh 0-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win at Eastleigh on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Matt Kosylo wins it for me this week. Not for his usual stint of tricky attacking, but for a great defensive performance. He won the ball on many occasions, and never incurred the referee’s displeasure once. Well done, Kosy! To be fair, the whole team deserve credit for this performance against a good Eastleigh team.

Moment of the match - Our splendid goal. Scott Quigley controlled the ball well, and put across a delightful ball which was just begging to be knocked in. James Ferry duly obliged.

Moan of the match - I thought Manny Duku was extremely unlucky to be booked. His opponent changed direction, Duku slipped when attempting to respond, and while it was a foul, the referee could have used his discretion more fairly. Our formation (with two up front) gave us a much better balance between defence and attack. It’s taken six months, but we’re finally trying something a bit different, and it’s paying off.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Devante Rodney had an impressive debut but I think this week’s award has to go to a Matty Brown once again. Just how the Shaymen reached half time without conceding is a complete mystery. Eastleigh dominated for much of the first half, Matty Brown and the other defenders worked wonders to keep it goalless.

Moment of the match - James Ferry’s goal 14 minutes from time was the highlight of the afternoon. Eastleigh had long since run out of steam when he scored the winner from the edge of the 6 yard box. From that moment, it was game over.

Moan of the match - Nothing to moan about this week, it was an entertaining game, a good atmosphere, the referee was anonymous and the Shaymen won all 3 points. Who’s next?

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Again, one player who gets little recognition but worked tirelessly and broke up anything the opposing team tried to build was Niall Maher. Also a special mention to Ryan Sellers, who has had a lot of criticism lately, he played well and made a few crucial clearances.

Moment of the match - Leading to the goal, the moment Scott Quigley trapped the ball from a great height then turned and passed for Ferry to tap it in was a real touch of class.

Moan of the match - Not really playing football related but there were 103 (yes we counted) Halifax fans there yesterday and it was announced there were only 47, maybe the ones who paid online (like us) weren’t counted.