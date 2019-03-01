Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town face the form side in the National League on Saturday when they make the long trip to Eastleigh (3pm).

The Spitfires are in terrific form, having won six of their last seven matches, and are fifth in the National League.

They only won three of their first 12 games this season, but since the appointment of former assistant boss Ben Strevens they have won nine of their 15 league matches.

Eastleigh are unbeaten in eight home games, with their last home defeat coming against Hampton and Richmond Borough in the FA Cup on October 20.

Top-scorer Paul McCallum’s goals have earned Eastleigh 19 of their 58 points this season, while his 21 league goals are just under half of The Spitfires’ tally for the campaign so far.

Dayle Southwell and Ben Tomlinson have both been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury, while Cameron King and Joe Skarz are not thought to be close to a return to action.

Niall Maher is awaiting news of his broken hand sustained in last week’s 0-0 draw with Havant and Waterlooville, striker Scott Quigley has a hamstring injury, James Berrett is suspended for three games and Sanmi Odelusi remains a longer-term casualty.

Fullarton will at least have new loan signings Devante Rodney and Manny Duku available after the strikers joined on a month’s loan from Salford and Cheltenham respectively this week, .

Town’s long list of absentees means the duo maybe pressed into immediate action at Eastleigh, which is Town’s first of five matches in 15 days.

Town have only one goal in their last seven games, and have one won, lost one and drawn four of their last six outings.

Depending on their result and other results, The Shaymen could be two points or eight points clear of the bottom four by 5pm on Saturday.

Mark Yeates, McCallum and skipper Danny Hollands are battling on through injury, while central defender Reda Johnson has intermittent hamstring problems and missed the trip to Salford on Saturday.

Striker Ben Williamson has missed the last few games with a groin problem, so Chris Zebroski has come back in to partner McCallum.

Josh Hare scored the winner when Eastleigh beat Halifax 1-0 at The Shay back in October.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Maidenhead United

Aldershot Town v Gateshead

Barnet v Barrow

Bromley v Boreham Wood

Dover Athletic v Braintree Town

Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town

Ebbsfleet United v Salford City

Harrogate Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Havant & Waterlooville v Leyton Orient

Sutton United v Hartlepool United

Wrexham v Chesterfield

Solihull Moors v Maidstone United