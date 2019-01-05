FC Halifax Town 0-0 Braintree: We fell way below our standards, says Town boss Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton admitted his side fell way below their standards after Halifax’s disappointing 0-0 draw with bottom-club Braintree at The Shay.

The Shaymen produced a poor performance against a team with only four league wins all season, struggling to create clear-cut chances or seize control of the contest on a frustrating afternoon.

“Underwhelming, I didn’t think it was a great advert for the National League in general,” said Fullarton.

“Both teams, having played four games in 10 days, and I think the quality really suffered, and it showed.

“That said, we fell way below our standards.

“We huffed and puffed, but it was disappointing. The fact that no goalkeeper made any saves tells you what kind of game it was.

“Even in that, when it is of that quality for whatever reason, whether it be circumstances, situation or whatever, you’re still at home, you’ve got to look to win 1-0 and gain three points.

“That’s something we have to look at and do better.”

The Town boss said too many of his side didn’t come up to scratch in the game.

“I think the word underwhelming tells you how I felt about it,” he said.

“Is there a rhyme or reason for it? We can search for excuses or reasons, and make a case for why it happened.

“But there were too many players under-par from their own standards they’ve set individually, which meant collectively, we huffed and puffed.

“We’ve had 0-0 draws this season where the score didn’t reflect what the game was and I think today it was a bore draw, and that’s probably me being understated with it.”

When asked why his side had under-performed, Fullarton said: “You can search as much as you like and try to validate it, but ultimately, individually, we were under-par, and collectively, we huffed and puffed.

“That’s the synopsis of the game for me, which is bitterly disappointing.”

On the performance of debutant Scott Quigley, on loan from Blackpool, Fullarton said: “He has a pedigree in this division, as he’s shown.

“He gives us something different, he’ll add quality over a period of time.

“It was good to get him back in, get him started and get 95 minutes into him, which he hasn’t had for a while when he’s been on loan.

“You’ve got to give him time to bed in. There were a couple of half-chances for him where in probably two or three weeks’ time, they’ll go in and he’ll score those.”

Quigley started alongside Dayle Southwell in a 4-4-2 system. When asked if that could become a regular occurrence, Fullarton said: “We’ve played with two strikers in the last four games.

“It’ll come down to personnel available and who we’re playing and where we’re playing.

“It’s having the capacity and ability to be able to switch depending on personnel available and who we play and where we play.”

On the absence of forward Ben Tomlinson, Fullarton said: “Ben has come back in and it’s the overload on his knee, having played so much in a short period of time.

“I was wary of that, that we have to be careful, and he just had a little reaction to the overload and the volume he’s had over such a short period of time.”

Defender Ryan Sellers also missed the match.

“Again, a lot of games over a short period of time, and having to manage him,” said Fullarton.

Town winger Matty Kosylo has been linked with a transfer recently, but Fullarton said of the speculation: “It’s very clear. Matty Kosylo’s here until someone else speaks to the club and makes an offer for him.

“There’s nothing else to say about that. It is rumours. I can’t stop people making up stories.

“But I can assure people that there is no truth at this moment that Matty Kosylo will be leaving or is leaving, unless someone speaks directly to the club and makes an offer to take him.”