FC Halifax Town 0-0 Havant and Waterlooville: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 0-0 draw against Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Yet again, it’s a toss up between our two centre halves; I reckon Matty Brown just shaded it this week. Quite a few decent performances today, they all put a shift in under difficult circumstances.

Moment of the match - Not the sending off, but the moment soon after when we realised Town weren’t going to stick an extra defender on. The team kept it’s shape remarkably well, which justified the decision. Early on, we also saw the full backs actually coming forward, and two forwards as well!

Moan of the match - Town have redefined the “goal of the month” idea for 2019. A singleton in January and February - who will score it in March? We have now managed only five goals in the last twelve home games, which goes a long way toward explaining why long-standing supporters are deserting the club in droves. It’s extremely concerning.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Matty Brown. The Shaymen earned yet another clean sheet on Saturday with some well organised defending. Matty Brown and Nathan Clarke both look a cut above the rest of the team in terms of quality. I’d give the award to Brown this week because he leads by example.

Moment of the match - It has to be James Berrett’s red card on 32 minutes. The referee got the decision right as Berrett’s challenge was dangerous and unnecessary. Once the Shaymen were down to 10 men, any chance of a goal or win disappeared.

Moan of the match - This time last season, every point was well earned and cheered to the rafters as the team battled against relegation. This season, the team has earned more points (at the same stage), conceded less goals and saved Calderdale Council a fortune on their Public Music Licence fees for playing Tom Hark’s tune. I wish the other fans would cheer up a little and see the positives.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Niall Maher stood out he broke up all of the Havant & Waterlooville attacks and tried to get our attack’s going. He works tirelessly without proper recognition from the fans.

Moment of the match - Berrett’s deserved red card changed the game, up until then town played well and actually looked like they would win the game.

Moan of the match - Getting boring saying the same thing week after week but lack of goals is getting ridiculous, not just my opinion as was shown in the less than 1200 crowd this week.