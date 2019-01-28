FC Halifax Town 0-0 Salford: Fans Panel’s verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 0-0 draw with Salford on Saturday.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - The captain led defence well leading another clean sheet. Salford didn’t have a shot on goal in the first half that I can recall, so Matty Brown gets it his week.

Moment of the match - In this much improved performance, not many moments stood out, but the header by Matty Brown at the end could have added another two points to our slowly rising tally this season.

Moan of the match - As good as our defence is, we need to be getting the ball in the back of the net. At only five points of the drop we are nowhere near safe and need some wins soon.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Cameron King. King had a great game against Salford. He was easily the most exciting player on the pitch. He’s improving week by week and earned his standing ovation when substituted late on.

Moment of the match - Michael Duckworth’s first shot of the season just before half-time was perhaps the closest the Shaymen came to opening the scoring. The keeper couldn’t hold his fierce shot and it seemed for a moment that the ball was going to end up in the net as it looped up from his half save. Salford got lucky there.

Moan of the match - The Shaymen deserved more than a point after a high energy attacking game. The team will win other games this season without playing half as well. Salford can count themselves very lucky to escape with a point.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Matt Kosylo was given a free role in midfield, and revelled in it. He fulfilled his attacking and defending duties admirably, and was at the heart of most of the Shaymen’s good play. Cameron King also did well, but he faded late on as he’s not completely match fit just yet.

Moment of the match - It has to be Michael Duckworth’s mazy run, which came as close to breaking the deadlock as anything else on show. I would like to see both our wide backs attack more - it might lead to us scoring a few more goals!

Moan of the match - We went for Salford right from the start, and it was only their strong defensive pair that prevented us getting a hatful. So why don’t we approach games against the lower teams this way? I sincerely believe that this is a decent team, yet the fact that we’ve won only twice in 23 games shows that something’s holding us back.