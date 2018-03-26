FC Halifax Town 0-0 Solihull: Fans Panel

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 0-0 draw at home to Solihull Moors.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Michael Collins, all day long. He and Hotte defended the midfield area admirably, and Collins created plenty of space going forward.

Moment of the match – Mike Fondop-Talom is clean through with Kosylo in support, but blasts the ball over the bar. We were playing very well up to that point, but were never quite the same again.

Moan of the match – A good game, a decent performance and an enthusiastic crowd. Even the weather was ok. Consensus among fans was that a point would do today, so we won’t complain about the result. A team unbeaten in six games certainly doesn’t deserve to be moaned at; long may it continue!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Micheal Collins controls the ball well and can pass with accuracy, even when others around him seem to be just ‘booting’ the ball up the field.

Moment of the match - Sam Johnson produced two outstanding saves towards the end of the match denied the visitors all three points. The big goalie has certainly done everything possible to salvage our season and place in this league.

Moan of the match - While Mike Fondop-Talom brings more to the team than the previous preferred striker, even I could have scored the sitter he missed in the first half.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson, Sam made a couple of top quality saves late in the game that ensured a the Shaymen remained unbeaten under Fullerton, both looked like certain goals all day long.

Moment of the match - 29th minute. Mike Fondop-Talom was clean through with just the goalkeeper to beat. I’m not sure how but he managed to hit the ticket office at the railway station about a mile away with perhaps the worst shot on goal since Salford had a go at taking penalties last season.

Moan of the match - The referee, totally out of his depth. It wasn’t any particular incident he got wrong, it was all the decisions he made. He was rightly booed off at half time and booed off at full time. Give it up man and go and find another sport to spoil.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Sam Johnson, made two fantastic saves to ultimately save a point for Town, clean sheets are adding up a lot this season for him now.

Moment of the match - After an error from a Solihull defender Fondop Talom had the entire final third to himself and somehow blasted the ball into the North Stand, could’ve been very different it that went in.

Moan of the match - Poor refereeing was my only moan, booked Town players then didn’t book theirs for similar offences. No moans with Town’s performance or the result.