FC Halifax Town 0-0 Solihull: Fullarton rues missed chances after draw

Town boss Jamie Fullarton says his side must be more clinical after their 0-0 draw with Solihull Moors at The Shay on Saturday.

Halifax spurned some good chances to seal what would have been a vital three points, but the draw means Solihull did not gain any ground on Town, who remain seven points clear of the bottom four.

“I don’t think it was the classic 0-0 you would expect looking at the result,” Fullarton said.

“From our point of view, we were looking to win throughout the game. We set out with a game plan and I felt we had numerous opportunities to win.

“We have to do better when we create those opportunities but the general feeling around the place was it was a good game to watch.

“It’s important when we create those chances we take them because they’re defining moments, and it changes the landscape of how we go forward.”

Mike Fondop-Talom was guilty of squandering two glorious chances to win the game, but Fullarton chose to focus on the positives afterwards.

“I would be worried if we’re not creating chances, and there’s not that link play and movement of the front four,” he said.

“We were still getting into those positions even late on in the game with two counter-attacks which epitomise the way we play, and wanting to go forward and break the lines with those passes, which hopefully the fans appreciated.

“I think there were four chances throughout the game which you could class as game-winning or defining moments.”

On Fondop-Talom being booked for diving during the first-half, Fullarton said: “I haven’t looked at it. I’d be surprised if Mike tried to do such a thing. He felt he got caught and, not having seen it again, I’ve got no reason to disbelieve him.”

Town keeper Sam Johnson made some outstanding saves at the other end, helping to preserve Town’s point.

“When Sam was called upon then he responded,” Fullarton said. “We knew what Solihull would be like.

“Their position in the league means they’re fighting and they’ve spent quite a lot of money.

“I felt our players implemented our game plan with that attitude and application I’ve talked about before.

“The players have responded to the information and what we’ve worked on.

“I think it shows the strength of the group and they got their rewards today from their due diligence, their resilience and appreciating what Solihull were going to do. They combated it well.”