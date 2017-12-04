FC Halifax Town 0-1 Barrow: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel’s verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 defeat by Barrow.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - I can’t think of any player who really stood out in another poor game. Barrow were one of only a few teams we could have hoped to have done well against this season but another three points have escaped again.

Moment of the match - 95th minute, the ref blew the final whistle and we could all go home. In truth he could have played another three days and the Shaymen would still not scored.

Moan of the match - Where did the referee get five minutes of injury time from? That’s another five minutes of my day I’ll never get back.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Jake Hibbs again solid in the middle, played some nice passes and showing he should’ve been playing sooner.

Moment of the match - Wilde hitting the post before Waring (I think) appeared to have a chance he couldn’t miss but hit it straight at the keeper, could’ve been a different game if that went in.

Moan of the match - The current run is getting worse and worse. Things need to change soon to not be dragged into the bottom four before it’s too late.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Jake Hibbs showed his commitment to the team by the effort he put in for the entire 90 minutes. Maybe if the rest followed suit we would start winning games.

Moment of the match - A particular moment doesn’t spring to mind but after the first 20 minutes we should have been 3-0 up. Come the end of the season let’s hope we are not made to pay dearly for this result.

Moan of the match - The negativity from the crowd will not help either the team or the manager. We need to get behind the lads and try to boost confidence.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Unfortunately, nobody outside the defence was consistent enough to choose, so I’ll go for Josh Wilde for a second week running. It would be nice to select Josh MacDonald, but someone needs to teach him how to actually get involved in a game.

Moment of the match – The Barrow substitute puts in a weak header, and our goalie does an impression of John Cleese rather than making the save. Beaten again by a poor side with little to offer.

Moan of the match – Apart from Denton, none of our first choice midfielders or attackers have scored more than an odd goal this season, yet a man who has four goals sits on the bench. It is also concerning to hear rumours of Kosylo leaving. Two seasons ago, selling Shaun Tuton cost us our place in this league. Time will tell whether we’ve learned from that mistake!