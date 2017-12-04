FC Halifax Town 0-1 Barrow: Heath counts the cost of injuries after Barrow defeat

Town boss Billy Heath said he didn’t feel under pressure after FC Halifax Town lost 1-0 at home to Barrow to extend their winless run to 12 games.

Halifax slumped to their sixth defeat in nine matches thanks to Jordan White’s 69th minute winner after The Shaymen had hit the woodowrk twice in the first-half through Josh Wilde and Ben Tomlinson.

Heath defended the efforts of his players, but said his numerous absentees had a huge effect on the contest.

“I think we had the best two chances of the game, but when the luck’s against you it’s against you,” Heath said.

“The players cannot do anymore - it’s as simple as that.

“They’re giving everything they’ve got but we’re patching sides up.

“Once we lost Tommo all the shape went out of us. We couldn’t keep our shape because we’re putting square pegs in round holes.

“When you’ve got 14 fit players it’s difficult. We didn’t even have 14 really because two of those started the game and shouldn’t have. But that’s where we’re at.

“But we have to dust ourselves down and go again.”

A minority of Town fans were chanting “Heath out” during the match.

“I understand they way they’re feeling because we haven’t been winning games,” Heath said.

“It’s frustrating for everybody but we don’t have the resources that other clubs have. Simple.

“We are what we are. Injuries for any team are going to hurt but when you’ve got nine injuries it’s going to hurt you.

“You know if you’ve got a full squad to play with you’ve got a real chance of winning the game.

“But I can’t go into the dressing room and berate people because they can’t give any more.

“Two or three players should never have been on that pitch today. But they have to be because we haven’t got anybody to replace them.

“I’m surprised confidence hasn’t drained from them but they’re resilient and they’re keeping going.

“I told them in the changing room to keep their heads up because they’ve not been dominated or overrun.

“I’ve told them they’ve got no reason for heads to be on the floor because they can’t give anymore, but sometimes they need help from somewhere else.”

Heath defended his decision to start loanee George Waring instead of Adam Morgan alongside Tom Denton.

“The only real decision we had to make was between George and Morgs,” Heath said.

“We went for George because of their physical attributes. We know they’re a big, physical side and we wanted to go with George.

“In the first-half it was working and we gave as good as we got.

“The problem is we’re not getting the first goal, and we said how important is was we got it today.

“Then it just eases all the pressure.”

When asked if he felt under pressure after the defeat, the Town boss said: “No. There’s no real reason why I should.

“We are what we are, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve got nine players injured but we have to go with the same personnel.”

Danny Clarke is expected to be out for two or three weeks with a knee injury sustained in the game

Josh Macdonald is expected to be out for around four weeks with a hamstring injury that forced him off during the defeat.

When asked how Town’s poor run could be turned around, the Town boss said: “Get players back fit, and we need to recruit three, four or five players.

“We need an influx of players in but that’s got to be financed.

“It’s difficult at the minute - we’re taking one step forward and three back because we’re losing players constantly.”

When asked if he was confident that there would be some new signings, Heath said: “That’s down to resources,”