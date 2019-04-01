FC Halifax Town 0-1 Maidenhead: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 defeat to Maidenhead.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Josh Staunton stood out this week as one of the few players who were interested in getting a result. Most of the team looked tired and jaded.

Moment of the match - This game was changed by a penalty that should never have been given. It was a terrible decision and seeing it in slow motion just clarifies how poor it was.

Moan of the match - A disappointing display for the fans who pay to see their team give it their all. We made a team fighting relegation look like a promotion chasing side. I feel now we are just about safe the team have given up!

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Jacob Hanson. It’s great to see Hanson playing again. He showed enthusiasm on Saturday whilst others were lacking.

Moment of the match - The full time whistle was the highlight of the afternoon for me. It was a poor game and I don’t think the team would have scored if they’d still been playing.

Moan of the match - On days like Saturday, it would be good to put the clock forward at 3pm instead of waiting until midnight. It was the worst spectacle in a long time, I feel like I’ve lost three hours this weekend not just one for British Summertime.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - On a day when virtually every Town player had an off-day, I give the accolade to Sam Johnson. He simply did nothing wrong, and is improving as time goes by.

Moment of the match - An easy one, this. Substitute Jonny Edwards arrowed the ball towards goal with a couple of minutes left. The fact he was near the sideline, close to the corner flag and had no chance of scoring is irrelevant. It was Town’s only shot on target, and raised a wonderful ironic cheer from the crowd when the keeper bent down to pick it up!

Moan of match - As in the reverse fixture, Maidenhead were better organised, stronger, and had a game plan. We had learned absolutely nothing, and deservedly lost again. The match highlights clearly show that Mike Fondop was on his way to the floor well before any challenge came in so the penalty decision was badly wrong, but it would have been a travesty if we’d got anything from this game.