FC Halifax Town 0-1 Sutton: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Sutton.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sanmi Odelusi. He’s improving each week and showed some good skills in the first half. He deserved is ovation when substituted in the second half. If Odelusi continues to improve he’ll be a great player for the club.

Moment of the match - 75th minute, the Sutton goalkeeper somehow managed to fool everyone into thinking he had a goal kick but really the ball was still in play. He used the opportunity to waste a few minutes, even wandering out of his penalty area leaving the ball unattended on the 6 yard line. It seemed to take ages for the players to work out what was going on. A real pantomime moment.

Moan of the match - Sutton were there for the taking on Saturday,. There are fine margins in football Halifax could come away with a 1-0 win if they had set up to win the game from the start. They paid too much respect to Sutton and paid the price.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - I like to award this for achievement rather than effort, but we achieved precious little on Saturday. Nathan Clarke probably did best, so I’ll give him this week’s award.

Moment of the match - From Town’s point of view, we only managed a single attack worthy of the name, with Matt Kosylo coming close in the first half. It’s all too predictable at the moment.

Moan of the match - Why bother being a club that “doesn’t like to give anything away” regarding team selection etc when we play exactly the same way every week? It’s just a case of who will be played out of position each time. Ben Tomlinson came on, and wasted his time hugging the touchline when we needed him up front. Our tactics haven’t worked since the end of August, yet we still have no alternatives. I wonder how we’ll set up at Harrogate?

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - James Ferry, in a game where nobody stood out it was good to see him at least try to play some creative nice passes.

Moment of the match - Has to be the winning goal. Nothing much had happened in the game but when you create virtually nothing at home to a side who hasn’t won in eight games you don’t deserve to get anything.

Moan of the match - Kosylo is without doubt our best player but why does he seem so determined to get booked in every game for needless offences? He could’ve been sent off of the ref had seen him try to swipe the Sutton defenders heel late on too.