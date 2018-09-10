FC Halifax Town 1-1 Leyton Orient: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Nathan Clarke produced another solid performance at the back, him and the skipper have a really good partnership.

Moment of the match - Although it didn’t look like a penalty from where we were sat, the fact that Kosylo burst into and was awarded one is my moment this week.

Moan of the match - No moan this week, we got a point from one of the strongest teams in the league, just a shame we conceded an equaliser in stoppage time.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Although Matty Brown and Matty Kosylo both had a great game, I’d have to give this week’s vote to Jacob Hanson. Jacob is a real cool player under pressure and took a good booking for the team breaking up an Orient attack. He’s a real good quality addition to the team.

Moment of the match - 91st minute, Leyton Orient equalised with a goalmouth scramble but they should have been out of sight well before then. They were the best opposition we’ve faced all season and being honest, they really deserved their point.

Moan of the match - Leyton Orient ran the Shaymen ragged in the first half and should have been a few goals up. The second half was far more competitive. Why does it take 45 minutes to get the team playing well?

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Skarz, won lots of tackles and headers and had fitted nicely into the back line looking more and more settled every game. Very good signing.

Moment of the match - Has to be the penalty which was well converted by Southwell, Town had been on the back foot most of the match but getting that goal when we did helped us to keep on the tie.

Moan of the match - Don’t really have any, many people will say we should have won from the position we were in so late on however I feel Orient we’re a very good side who deserved at least a point so to get a draw was a good result.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - I enjoyed Matty Brown’s performance on Saturday. His defending was resolute as always, and his distribution excellent when called upon.

Moment of the match - The final minute; first Matt Kosylo’s free kick was well saved, then Nathan Clarke’s back post header fell just wide. He usually attacks the ball from corners, and probably should have here. It would have guaranteed the three points!

Moan of the match - I lost count of the times the ball fell kindly to an Orient player - do our players stand in the wrong place or something? And not for the first time this season, we conceded late on. Yes it was unlucky, but it’s happening regularly and a re-think of the “defend in numbers” strategy may be advisable. Keep your shape, Town!