FC Halifax Town 1-3 AFC Wimbledon: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 3-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon at The Shay on Saturday.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - During a match where the team gave a good account of themselves Jacob Hanson’s class and quality was evident down the wing. He was one of the few players that could keep up his pace right ‘til the end.

Moment of the match - If Kosylo had put the team in front with a golden opportunity, or passed to Southwell so he could it would have been a different game altogether. I was torn between this and the blatant penalty not given just before half time.

Moan of the match - The lads gave it their all on Saturday but this match highlighted our desperate need for a striker. If we had a decent one we could have been three-up at half time. Maybe with the money from TV the board will splash out on one?

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Jacob Hanson had a half-decent game, defending well as usual. One or two players had a bit of a stinker, but overall we did well in the first half, as per usual. We always fade in the second half, as we’re less fit as a full-time team than we were when part-time!

Moment of the match - There were three key moments in the first half: Kosy hit the post, we conceded from a wicked deflection, and the referee denied us a clear penalty just before the break. Those go our way, we’re 2-0 up. They didn’t, so we went in a goal down.

Moan of the match - Our team depends totally on quick breaks from defence. We consistently play through two centre halves in midfield who haven’t a decent pass between them, so the moves always break down. It can’t possibly work, and clearly doesn’t. Any fool can see it, but the big question is why nobody seems to be trying to put it right?

Rob Brown

Man of the match - I’d have to give this week’s award to Matty Kosylo. He was the most exciting player in a blue shirt and didn’t get booked by the referee for once. When he’s on form, he’s great to watch.

Moment of the match - Matty Kosylo’s run from midway inside his own half, through the centre of Wimbledon’s defence and having the composure to draw the goalkeeper before shooting was an exciting moment. He deserved better than to see his shot hit the base of the post and be subsequently cleared. It would have been so different had he scored.

Moan of the match - There are fine margins between winning and losing; the Shaymen dominated the first half and were unlucky not to be ahead at half time. In football you don’t always get the results you deserve but the Shaymen did us proud.