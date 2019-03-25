FC Halifax Town 2-0 Solohull Moors: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 win over Solihull Moors at The Shay on Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson. Sam was by far the best player on the pitch on Saturday. He made a top class save when the game was goalless then did everything right all afternoon. It was his best game of the season.

Moment of the match - It would have to be Duku’s goal in the 14th minute. He looked calm and composed as he collected the ball near the halfway line and raced towards the goal. Solihull had started the game well but Duku’s goal made all the difference.

Moan of the match - The referee made a right meal of a slight collision with James Berrett. The ref fell over in instalments and wanted his moment of fame pretending he was injured. Amazing, he managed to get up after two or three minutes and carried on officiating. He needs to leave the diving to the players in future, he was very unconvincing. Clearly a dive in anyone’s book.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - On a day when every single player more than pulled their weight, it doesn’t seem fair to nominate an individual player. This week I’ll take the unusual step of giving it to manager Jamie Fullarton. His team selection and formation worked a treat against a Solihull team needing all three points for their promotion push.

Moment of the match - One flowing move stands out beyond all others - a good ball forward to Duku flicked across to Kosylo, who in turn set up Berrett. The shot was destined for the far corner, but a good save from keeper Boot kept it out. Exciting stuff!

Moan of the match - The single issue worth complaining about was Solihull’s obvious attempts to wind Kosylo up. Fortunately, they only resulted in a deserved sending off for Vaughan. To be fair, another opponent then held Kosy back from probable retaliation. He’s got a very short fuse, and really needs to learn how to walk away from these things.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Sam Johnson made some excellent saves that meant the team kept another clean sheet this week. A mention also to Staunton who, after a long time out of the team, passed well and tackled all game long.

Moment of the match - Duku’s individual goal was excellent, along with Rodney, they have brought some much needed attacking play to the side just when we really needed it. Also have to mention the referee who managed to play on after he was flattened by Berret.

Moan of the match - This was arguably the best performance this season but the crowd was still low in numbers and quite quiet. We really need to get behind the lads and show them our appreciation.