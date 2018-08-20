FC Halifax Town 2-1 Dagenham and Redbridge: Fans Panel’s verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 win over Dagenham and Redbridge.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Dayle Southwell, overall the performance wasn’t great and nobody stood out but il have to go for him mainly for his work rate and class on the ball.

Moment of the match - The second goal, I was worried after they equalised that they might dig in and get a draw so it was good to get back ahead. I thought it was Clarke who scored but apparently Edwards got a touch!

Moan of the match - The referee was too quick to blow up, in most instances he was right there was a foul but could’ve let the get flow with advantage which was very frustrating.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson, Sam made a couple for real top quality saves during the game; the best was on 14 minutes when he stopped Dagenham taking the lead from a good free kick. If Dagenham has scored then, who knows what the result would have been.

Moment of the match - 59th minute, Edwards gave the Shaymen a 2-1 lead with the last touch off a great Tomlinson corner. Clarke’s strong header was probably going in the top corner anyway but the goal changed the game.

Moan of the match - The Shaymen gifted Dagenham an equaliser with sloppy defending, the visitors then spent as much time as possible time wasting and slowing the game down. It wasn’t great to watch at times. C’mon Shaymen you can do much better!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - If it hadn’t been for Sam Johnson, who pulled off some excellent saves we certainly wouldn’t have got all three points this weekend. Saves that looked to be going in the top corner in both halves helped keep us in the game.

Moment of the match - Taking the lead through Kosylo’s goal was my moment, his decision to keep hold of the ball and not pass was spot on this time. A well taken individual effort.

Moan of the match - The under 1400 crowd was again disappointing, the lads are coming up with the results but for some reason the crowds aren’t improving. What needs to happen to bring in the fans?

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Matt Kosylo was very much involved throughout this victory. He’s improved his fitness, and relishes combining defensive duties with his usual attacking prowess. His goal was down to persistence, and it’s nice to see he’s calmed down since last season!

Moment of the match - Dagenham’s goal. Until they scored, it looked like we would win easily. It was much more even following the goal, and it is pleasing to see we are capable of grinding a win out when necessary.