FC Halifax Town 2-1 Dagenham and Redbridge: We got what we deserved, says Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said his side got their just desserts after coming from behind to beat Dagenham and Redbridge 2-1 at The Shay.

Halifax produced a stirring display to recover from a half-time deficit thanks to an own goal and Mike Fondop-Talom’s winner.

The result leaves Town 10 points clear of the National League relegation zone and means they have now collected 10 points from their last 12 available.

Fullarton said: “I feel we could and should have done better in some areas but I don’t could haves, should haves and would haves. I like can, will and do.

“It’s something we will look at and make sure in the future certain misfortune favours us and not the opposition.

“There were certain things we had a chat about at half-time, to give us the platform to continue making chances but make it a little less end-to-end.

“I felt if we stayed in the game, played from our shape and continued with the attitude they showed in the first-half, we’d get our just desserts and we did.

“As soon as the second-half started we created multiple chances, although not clear cut, the amount of understanding of what’s being asked of them was good.

“When it works, they believe you more and I think you can see that growing over the four games.”

Fullarton was encouraged by Town’s performance, which he feels was another step in the right direction since taking charge.

“We’re looking to try and win every game and great credit has to go to the boys because as you work with them more often you build a picture and you judge,” Fullarton said.

“They never cease to surprise me. It was different circumstances tonight going 1-0 down but they were so resilient, second-half in particular.

“You could see by the fans’ reaction to the performance and the result it was very pleasing.

“The boys understand that the most important aspect at the moment is the three points and maintaining our league status.

“As we progress, it’s not when you win but how you win because it’s an entertainment business. Tonight there were glimpses of that at times.”

Fullarton admitted the pitch wasn’t in the best condition, but still felt Town played some good football on the tricky surface.

“It’s great credit to the groundsmen they got it in a condition to play,” he said. “I thought at times the combination play at times with Matty Kosylo and Mike Fondop-Talom created numerous chances.

“It was exciting. I caught some ooohs from the crowd, there were plenty of them.

“We just want to be a bit more clinical and take advantage because I’m not sure I can cope with going 1-0 down and not scoring in the first 25 minutes of the second-half too many times.”

Fullarton wasn’t drawn on the fact that Town are now 10 points clear of the bottom four after Solihull’s draw at Gateshead, saying: “We focus on what we do. I don’t focus on other results because we don’t control that.

“It’s about influencing what we do each week and we’re gaining momentum as we move forward.

“It’s enjoyable but have to stay balanced, whether we win, lose or draw, it’s about the process and looking to win the game every time we play.”

Fullarton added: “I’m pleased we were able to give a performance and the a result that encouraged them to get behind the team, and they were magnificent on that.

“You do all the planning and preparation for those 95 minutes so it was fantastic.”