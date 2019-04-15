FC Halifax Town 2-2 Bromley: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-2 draw with Bromley.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - I’d give Matty Kosylo the award this week. He seemed much more effective than of late and picked up a booking for his efforts too. Much of the attack came from the left hand side of the pitch in an entertaining game.

Moment of the match - Sam Johnson’s finger tip save in the last few minutes guaranteed a point for the Shaymen. It would have been a travesty if Bromley had pinched all three points; a draw was a fair result.

Moan of the match - Nothing really to moan about this week, both sides played some good football at times, there were plenty of goals too. If the remaining games are a good as Saturday’s, I’ll be happy.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - A few contenders today. I reckon Cameron King just shaded it, even though he went missing for a time during the second half. His running and crisp passing was good, and he linked up well with Matt Kosylo.

Moment of the match - Someone had left a carrier bag containing empty plastic bottles on the terraces just along from us. On 54 minutes, the bag blew over, and the bottles rattled across in front of us. By the time this visual and noisy distraction was over Bromley had equalised, with none of us seeing the goal!

Moan of the match - You would think with us being safe that it maybe time to try something a bit different tactically, like getting a few men forward now and again. Forget it; when faced with well organised opposition, we get pushed back and end up kicking the ball anywhere.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Devante Rodney, great goal and by far Town’s most threatening player going forward, it would be brilliant if we can get him next season.

Moment of the match - Sam Johnson made an outstanding finger tip save late on to ensure we didn’t lose. Brilliant keeper and he’s had a great season for me.

Moan of the match - After leading twice it was a shame to only draw (the 20th time this season in the league!). Entertaining game in spells however, considering it was essentially a dead rubber.