FC Halifax Town 2-2 Solihull Moors: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-2 draw at home to Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Cameron King, he came on as a second half substitute and transformed the Shaymen. With Solihull leading 2-0 it looked like it was going to be game over, 20 minutes later it was 2-2 and the Shaymen were unlucky not to pinch a late winner.

Moment of the match - Matty Kosylo’s free kick, seven minutes from time. It was a great free kick into the top corner of the net.

Moan of the match - Solihull had it far to easy at the start of the second half and quickly scored two goals. We have an exciting midweek replay now as a consequence which could have been avoided.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - James Berrett. Very solid after his injury. Kept the ball well and broke up opposition moves with good tackles.

Moment of the match - Cameron King coming off the bench. It was great to (unexpectedly) see him back. Without doubt changed the game with brilliant through passes and link up play, particularly with Kosylo.

Moan of the match - Hopefully it’s just because he’s rusty but for me Quigley was very poor again. Won virtually nothing in the air, looked disinterested and lacked confidence in goal. Hopefully he grows into games more because I’m sure he can be a success.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Berrett played well on his return to the team. He is just the type of player we need in midfield. Hopefully his return will strengthen the squad enough to make the second half of the season a little more bearable.

Moment of the match - No contest, Kosylo‘s kick. Seeing that in the back of the net and the Shaymen go level (even if it does mean a trip to Solihull on Tuesday) was just the lift the fans needed. A close second was the round of applause I got for my birthday and going on the pitch before the match.

Moan of the match - The poor start to the second half almost cost us dearly. I’m not sure what the refreshments are but they need changing! One last thing, if someone could explain the off side rule to Edwards we might score more.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Overall, James Berrett gets my vote this week. He adds a lot of balance to midfield, and is a welcome improvement on converted defenders attempting 30 yard passes.

Moment of the match - On comes Cameron King, who (along with Berrett) wasn’t supposed to be fit this week. His first touch was delightful, giving Dayle Southwell a chance that he took with aplomb.

Moan of the match - When our players are fit, and selected in the correct position, we look a decent side. What a shame it takes so long for points like this to be proved. This team should be challenging for the play-offs instead of looking over their shoulders. Also, it was annoying that the club forgot to mention the South Stand would be closed.