FC Halifax Town 3-0 Barnet: Fullarton delighted after Shaymen’s convincing victory

Town boss Jamie Fullarton felt his side’s performance was reflected in the result after romping to a 3-0 win over Barnet at The Shay.

Halifax racked up their biggest win since beating Maidstone at home on August 11 thanks to goals from loan trio Devante Rodney, James Ferry and substitute Manny Duku.

The result also sealed Town’s first back-to-back league wins since that win over Maidstone following their 1-0 victory at Eastleigh last Saturday.

“It’s great to follow on from Saturday with a performance that is reflected in the result,” said Fullarton.

“There’s (been) many an occasion when performances that have led to one point as opposed to three, but tonight I think the performance was reflected in the result. So it’s pleasing.

“I thought once we scored in the first-half, for five minutes there was a bit of a relief, or a sigh.

“It’s mindset. It’s not to do with tactics or the technical or physical ability of players.

“That jolted Barnet into playing a bit more blind pressure, they played more balls into the box, they took more risks.

“It took us five minutes to steady the ship, but then ewe carried on to the end of the first-half, and most importantly, continued in the second-half.”

Asked if he thought Town had picked up where they left off at Eastligh

“I try not to go in peaks and troughs. You in the media and probably fans tend to go peaks and troughs.

“Because we’ve had performances like that and drawn the game.

“But tonight we’ve scored three goals and could have had quite a few more with the chances created.

“But we can’t be too greedy.

“While stats don’t lie, they don’t tell the full truth.

“So I’m delighted with the performance and the result, but our focus turns to Saturday, against a team that we had a poor performance and result on the back of a Saturday, Tuesday where we were excellent, so we’re mindful of that as we turn towards Saturday.”

Town again lined-up in a midfield diamond behind two strikers, a system which reaped dividends again after that win at Eastleigh.

“We don’t want to get caught up in systems, it’s more to do with players,” Fullarton said.

“Yeah, obviously we’ve changed the system and we’ve got square pegs in square holes.

“The system in the last two games has worked. That doesn’t mean I won’t change it come Saturday.

“It’s less of a system as opposed to principles of play.

“When we went forward there was a real purpose, and that’s what we are.

“When we break, with the players we had on the pitch and the players we have to bring off the bench.

“When you’ve got changes off the bench and competition for places, then it generates that extra 10 or 15 per cent, and I think we’ve seen that.

“That’s three wins out of four, and in those three games we’ve won, we’ve had options off the bench. It’s no coincidence.”