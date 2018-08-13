FC Halifax Town 3-0 Maidstone: Fans Panel’s verdict

Here are the thoughts of our Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 3-0 win over Maidstone at The Shay on Saturday.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Dayle Southwell, incredible work rate, links up play well with Edwards and the midfield and finished the scoring with an assured penalty.

Moment of the match - Cameron King’s deflected goal just before half time, it followed a spell of pressure and swung the tie in our favour at a great time.

Moan of the match - No complaints on the pitch, however it’s worrying that three games in we can only name four subs, all of whom were attacking midfielders (apart from the goalkeeper) hopefully Fullarton has a few players in mind to strengthen.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Ben Tomlinson for me. He enjoyed his new “free” role, and caused many problems for the Maidstone defence. His main attribute is his work rate, though. He never stops running!

Moment of the match - The early disallowed goal for Edwards. Even though it was just offside, it showed the Shaymen how easily they could open up the opposition, and they built on this until Maidstone cracked.

Moan of the match - Not really a moan, more a puzzle. Only the third game of the season, and we have only four named substitutes. Why not give one of our excellent youth team a seat on the bench?

Rob Brown

Man of the match - I thought Michael Duckworth had a decent game but Ben Tomlinson gets my vote this week. Tomlinson seems twice the player he was last season and improving every week. He deserved his goal for all his hard work.

Moment of the match - 40th minute, a decent Cameron King shot was perhaps going wide but a deflection off the Maidstone defender diverted the ball into the net. The first goal was really important.

Moan of the match - We may have won 3-0 and scored seven so far this season without conceding but when are we going to see some real 35 yard screamers fly into the net? A lucky deflection, a dodgy goal keeping error and a soft penalty. We need to do better to win August’s goal of the month!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Nathan Clarke is my choice this week because he has an excellent partnership with Matty Brown and kept their striker at bay the whole match. This defence looks solid which resulted in another clean sheet.

Moment of the match - The fact that Ben Tomlinson scored from a near impossible angle make his goal my moment of the match, although there were many others to choose from this week.

Moan of the match - Although it is the summer holidays and it was the Halifax Show on Saturday, the crowd was disappointing. The team are really giving 100 per cent and the town needs to get behind them.