FC Halifax Town 4-0 Chester: We played some scintillating stuff, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath said his team’s first-half performance was among their best football of the season so far in their 4-0 victory over Chester at The Shay.

First-half goals from Tom Denton, Danny Clarke, Scott McManus and Josh Macdonald sealed a comfortable win for Halifax as they registered back-to-back wins for the first time in over three months.

“I don’t think anyone could say it wasn’t a fair reflection of the game,” Heath said of the result.

“We’ve played some scintillating stuff, taken our chances and we could have had a few more.

“It was a big game. We had another fractious week with the game being called off in midweek.

“We had a really good training session on Thursday, looked really sharp.

“We got on the front foot and took our chances. And we were solid at the back.

“The result at Aldershot was a massive confidence booster and back-to-back wins in this league is so important.

“For the past six weeks we’ve been down to 11 in training at times. It was nice to have 18 to choose from and have two players in the stand.

“But we look more solid now, we have more power in the side, we’ve got a good blend in midfield.

“Michael Collins has come in and shown the pro that he is, then you’ve got two willing runners in Danny Clarke and Jake Hibbs, who are full of energy, desire and commitment.”

Heath said wingers Macdonald and McManus were crucial in the win.

“We made all the right choices,” he said. “We went direct when we needed to but played some really good stuff too.

“We knew because they would set-up with a 3-5-2 that if we could get our wide players down the sides of their centre-halves we were going to be in business.

“We did that. We got Josh Macdonald and Scott McManus advanced against their centre-halves and played some really good stuff.”

On Macdonald’s performance, Heath said: “He caused problems every time he got the ball, he’s got that in his locker.

“Hopefully he can stay fit now. We took him off as a precaution because his calf was tightening up.

“But he was magnificent, and you know it’s Christmas because he scores!

“I was so pleased for him because in training his finishing is as good as anybody’s,if not better. But he’s had problems at times when he’s got in on goal.”