FC Halifax Town announce squad numbers

FC Halifax Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2018-19 season.
Goalkeeper Sam Johnson retains the number one jersey, with new signings Ryan Sellers number three, Nathan Clarke number four, Josh Staunton number six, Cameron King number eight, Dayle Southwell number nine, Jonathan Edwards number 10 and Sanmi Odelusi number 11.
The list in full is:
1 Sam Johnson
2 Michael Duckworth
3 Ryan Sellars
4 Nathan Clarke
5 Matty Brown
6 Josh Staunton
7 Matty Kosylo
8 Cameron King
9 Dayle Southwell
10 Johnny Edwards
11 Samni Odelusi
14 Ben Tomlinson
15 Josh MacDonald
19 Jordan Preston
21 Shaun Rowley
22 Mekhi McLeod
23 Ousman Cham
31 Niall Maher
40 Jacob Hanson