FC Halifax Town announce squad numbers

FC Halifax Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2018-19 season.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnson retains the number one jersey, with new signings Ryan Sellers number three, Nathan Clarke number four, Josh Staunton number six, Cameron King number eight, Dayle Southwell number nine, Jonathan Edwards number 10 and Sanmi Odelusi number 11.

The list in full is:

1 Sam Johnson

2 Michael Duckworth

3 Ryan Sellars

4 Nathan Clarke

5 Matty Brown

6 Josh Staunton

7 Matty Kosylo

8 Cameron King

9 Dayle Southwell

10 Johnny Edwards

11 Samni Odelusi

14 Ben Tomlinson

15 Josh MacDonald

19 Jordan Preston

21 Shaun Rowley

22 Mekhi McLeod

23 Ousman Cham

31 Niall Maher

40 Jacob Hanson