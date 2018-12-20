FC Halifax Town: Bring on the games, says loanee Ferry

All new signing James Ferry wants for Christmas is game-time with Town.

The midfielder joined The Shaymen on a three-month loan from Stevenage last week and has started in the last two Halifax matches.

Ferry had played 15 times for Stevenage already this season, but arrives at The Shay determined to make the most of his opportunity.

“There’s loads of games coming up around Christmas, and I’m excited to be playing here,” he said.

“I want to play in every one, win, and try and score, that’s it for me! Pretty simple.

“Lots of wins and try to nick myself a few goals here and there, that’s basically what I’m here for.”

Ferry describes himself as having good energy and likes to get on the ball and pass it.

“There’s no substitute for regular football,” said the 21-year-old, who started his career at Brentford and made his senior debut at The Shay while on loan at Welling in 2016.

“As an older player you have the backup of games and a CV where people know what you’re about.

“When you’re young, if you don’t have those games or anything on your CV it’s very easy to fall by the wayside. So you need to be playing as much as you can when you’re young.”

Does Ferry feel his previous loan spells at Welling and Nuneaton have helped him develop as a player?

“Yeah, definitely. If I hadn’t gone on loan to Nuneaton I wouldn’t have played under the Stevenage manager (Dino Maamria). I stayed at Stevenage because he took over there, and then he gave me a lot of appearances so far this season (at Stevenage). Going on loan to Nuneaton was one of the best choices I could have made.

“For different reasons I haven’t played as much, as regularly as I would have liked to (at Stevenage).

“I thought I needed to go out and play regular games somewhere else. Coming here, I knew I was going to play on Saturday, and then it’s down to me to maintain my place in the team from my own performances. It’s a competitive league and Halifax are a big, big club with good fans and a good stadium. All of that drew me in and made me want to come.”

When asked if he believes he can hold down a regular place at Stevenage, Ferry replied: “Yeah, I do. I’ve always got that desire to go back to Stevenage and try and play there week-in, week-out, 100 per cent. But I can only control what I can control, and that’s playing at Halifax and trying to win every game I’m involved in.”