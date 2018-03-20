FC Halifax Town: Cliff’s call-up is fantastic for the club, says Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton says defender Cliff Moyo has travelled to meet up with the Zimbabwe squad for their Four Nations tournament.

Moyo was called-up by Zimbabwe for the competition, which also includes Angola and South Africa, in which they will face hosts Zambia on March 22, with the final and third placed play-off on March 25.

Fullarton said: “Cliff hasn’t been able to join in any sessions with us yet due to his injury, although he is back doing a certain amount of work.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity when you’re called up for your country, and it’s fantastic for the club, so he’s keen to give himself the best chance of playing.

“Zimbabwe have used the FIFA rule where he has to report to the squad, so he’s travelled there.”

Moyo wasn’t the only absentee from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Guiseley, with Josh Wilde, Josh Macdonald and Danny Clarke also missing through injury.

“Wilde will join in training this week having stepped up his rehab,” Fullarton said.

“We’re looking to deal with injuries as professionally as possible to avoid secondary injuries, so it’s a case of building blocks.

“It’s base on my own experience of having 14 injuries and 11 breaks, so I’ve spent quite a bit of time in that treatment room!

“From my experiences I’m trying to ensure we have a process in place that ensures we don’t have secondary injuries or a re occurrence of the same injury.

“They’re all making good progress, but Danny Clarke and Josh Macdonald aren’t at the stage where they can join in training yet.”

On defender Martin Riley, Fullarton said: “We’ll look to step it up this week with him onto the next stage of the process.”

Fellow centre-back Niall Maher limped out of Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Fullarton added: “The pitches are heavy at the moment and we’ve played three games in a week so it’s a big demand on the players.

“But these things happen.”