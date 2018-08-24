FC Halifax Town: Defender Skarz joins on loan

Defender Joe Skarz has joined FC Halifax Town on loan from Bury for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old left back was born in Huddersfield and started his career with The Terriers, making 68 appearances for them.

He has also played for Rotherham and Oxford, with whom he won promotion to League One.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “I am delighted to have Joe on board. As I have said before, when bringing players to the football club, it’s important they have a positive impact both on the pitch and in the dressing room and timing of additions are key to maintain balance of the squad.

“Joe’s experience and character will no doubt add value in both areas for us as we look to continue to progress and improve as a group.”