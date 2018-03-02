FC Halifax Town: Devil is in the detail for new boss, says Collins

Michael Collins insists Town boss Jamie Fullarton is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to help Halifax beat the drop.

The midfielder has been impressed by Fullarton’s attention to detail since taking charge last week, with Town earning a 0-0 draw at Eastleigh in the Scot’s first game in charge last Saturday.

When asked how he had found working under Fullarton so far, Collins, who also coaches Bradford City’s under 18’s, said: “It’s been good. He’s put his structure in place straight away.

“We had a meeting at the hotel on the Friday and we went through some video analysis, which we’ve not really done before.

“He just laid out very clearly what the roles and responsibilities are for every player, which you need sometimes.

“If you can narrow it down to two or three points for each player and they can focus in on what they want to, it helps the collective unit.

“I think we showed on Saturday that, without ever really dominating the game, we we were comfortable and I never really thought we were going to lose.

“Matty Kosylo was a bit unlucky with his chance when he went one-on-one with the keeper. On another day we could have come away with three points.”

Collins says Fullarton has been an authoritative presence at the club so far, adding: “He’s laid his marker down from the off and made it clear that he’s the man in charge. Everybody’s responded well to that and I think that’s the right way to go about it.

“We’re certainly under no illusions as to what’s required of us now, and I think that showed in a disciplined performance on Saturday.

“It’s always good to build on clean sheets and we’ve got two of them now.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves. There’s a good feeling in the group that we have turned the corner and we feel confident.”

Collins said Fullarton provided detailed analysis for the players before the trip to Eastleigh.

“He likes to have clarity for everybody,” Collins said. “There’s no stone unturned with regards to detail given - everybody knows what’s required for each element of the game, from defending goal kicks and corners, everybody knows exactly what their role is.

“So there’s no excuses and I like that. When you know exactly what your job is it makes life easier for you.

“I know what my job is, the other lads know what their job is and collectively, if we do that, nine times out of ten you get results.

“Being full-time before I’ve been more used to that sort of detail, especially when you work with managers on a daily basis.

“You can tell he’s come from that type of background and I think the lads really appreciated the video analysis.

“The important thing for me was it was only about four minutes long. There’s nothing worse as a player than sitting in a meeting for 25 minutes, and by the end of it you’ve forgotten what was said in the first place.

“He’s very good with that. He gets the detail right and the length of time we’re in the room going through important stuff.”

Collins has been impressive since joining Halifax last December, and feels his is successfully balancing the demands of playing for The Shaymen and coaching at Bradford.

He said: “It’s been really good, I feel like I’m finding my stride a bit now.

“When I originally played I was full-time so my 100 per cent dedication was just on playing, so I’m still getting used to that balance.

“There’s quite a lot of responsibility with the Bradford job on top of the coaching, such dealing with the lads and doing the paperwork.

“But I’m starting to get used to both now, I’ve got the balance right. Physically I’m fine and I’m really enjoying it.

“I think we put in a really good performance against Hartlepool, the type of performance we’re capable of, and we backed it up with a good point on the road.”

The former Huddersfield midfielder says he is happy with his level of performances this season.

He added: “One thing I’ve prided myself on in my career, especially in the later stages, is consistency.

“If you’re a player that’s at least a seven out of 10 you’re always of use.

“One thing I’ve learned as I’ve got older is that I was quite selfish as a player when I was younger. I wanted to be the stand-out man on the pitch.

“But now I’m completely the opposite. I do my job but if somebody else is starring then that’s fine by me, as long as we’re getting results.

“I’ve certainly matured as I’ve got older. But I’m really enjoying playing, and for my hometown club, which carries a bit more weight.

“I’m just hoping we finish the season strongly and the club can build going into next season.”

Asked whether he appreciated being a player more due to his time away from the pitch since the end of last season, he said: “I think you even appreciate the bad times more. When you’ve stepped away from it and you’re on the outside looking in, you even miss the bad times!

“When you’ve been around it for that long, you miss everything about it.

“But this what you enjoy most, when you’ve had decent performances and you can go home to see your family at the weekend with a smile on your face.

“It’s not as nice when you go home after a bad result and your missus is getting on at you!

“I’m just making the most of it because having stepped away from it you do realise how quickly it’s all forgotten and it’s onto the next generation.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to step back in at a decent age.”