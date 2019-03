FC Halifax Town have confirmed that loanees Manny Duku and Devante Rodney will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

Rodney, 20, on loan from Salford, has scored three times in six appearances for Town.

Halifax v Solihull Moors at The Shay. Manny Duku

Duku, 26, on loan from Cheltenham, has netted twice in five games.

Since the pair have been at The Shay, Halifax have won three, drawn two and lost once.