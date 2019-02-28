FC Halifax Town: Edwards determined to add more goals to his game

Striker Jonathan Edwards admits Town fans have only seen the best of him “in glimpses”.

The front-man joined Halifax last summer from Hull, but has netted only three times in 39 appearances, 22 of which have been as a substitute.

“It’s been a tough one,” said thee forward on his first season with The Shaymen. “It’s my first full year in actual men’s football where I’ve played a lot of games.

“I’m still learning and adapting to it, and hopefully it won’t take too long for me to fully adapt and add some goals to my game.”

Edwards feels the Halifax supporters have only seen glimpses of what he can do.

“I feel like within my self and my own standards, there’s more to come.

“I’ve just got to be patient within myself, keep working hard, not get frustrated and just do what I need to do.”

When asked why he has only shown glimpses of his best form, Edwards said: “With every young player, it’s just about finding that consistency.

“I feel like I’m still at that phase where I’m trying to find it.

“Hopefully at the end of the season, I can have a look over it and go from there, and try to work out how I can be more consistent.”

Edwards made his first start since November 3 in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Havant and Waterlooville, and has made more substitute appearances than any other Town player this season.

“It’s been a long time. I’ve just had to be patient and keep working hard in training and whenever I get minutes on the pitch to show that I want to start again.”

“Whenever I step onto the pitch I have to do something, make an impact in some sort of way.

“I’ve made the most substitute appearances, but I think that shows that the boss has some sort of faith and belief in me.

“I’m just trying to work hard within myself to repay that to him and the team, and hopefully finish the season stronger than how I started it.

Is he still confident he can score goals at this level?

“Yeah, of course, if I didn’t then I don’t think I’d have been here for so long.

“No-one can take that belief away from me, what I’ve got within myself.”