FC Halifax Town: Former Notts County boss Nolan ‘turns down’ Dons job

It has been reported that former Notts County boss Kevin Nolan has turned down the job as manager of AFC Wimbledon ahead of their second round FA Cup clash with FC Halifax Town on Saturday (12.30).

Nolan, who played for Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham in the Premier League and has also previously managed Leyton Orient, left Notts County in August 2018 after a six game winless run, having been in charge since the start of 2017.

Previous Done boss Neal Ardley left the club 10 days ago after six years in charge, and is now in charge of Notts County.

Wimbledon lost 1-0 at Peterborough on Tuesday night under caretaker-manager Simon Bassey to leave them second-bottom of League One on goal difference.

It is reported that Russell Slade, Shaun Derry and former Wimbledon player Wally Downes will now be considered for the role.