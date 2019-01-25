FC Halifax Town: Fullarton anticipating tough test against hot-shots Salford

Town boss Jamie Fullarton admits his side are in for a test against “free-scoring” Salford on Saturday.

No other side has scored more than Salford’s 57 goals in the National League, while only Solihull have scored more away goals.

But Fullarton says there is a case for his defence being able to keep Salford at bay.

“I think one thing we do as a team is limit the number of opportunities that teams have against us, due to our defensive structure and shape,” he said.

“They’re free-scoring, they have goals from all different areas, and different personnel, whether it be off the bench of whoever starts, because of the riches they have.

“But we’re more focused on what we’ll do, how we’ll approach it.

“The way we’ll go about it won’t change. It’s a game we’re looking forward to.

“They’ve added to their squad since we played them, and invested, not just in the boardroom but on the pitch.

“So it’ll be a test, but against the top six or seven, eight teams in the league, we’ve responded reasonably well throughout the season, irrelevant of our position at that time.”

Town lost 2-1 at Salford earlier this season, with Adam Rooney scoring both the hosts’ goals either side of Matty Kosylo’s equaliser.

“It’s the second time round playing them. The first game, we played in a manner that meant we should have maybe taken something from it,” Fullarton said.

“There’s been recent rivalry between the clubs having been in the Conference North together.

“We’re expecting a very difficult game considering where they’re sitting in the league, how they’ve accelerated their form and results since we last played them.

“We’re looking forward to the game, as no doubt our fans will be. It’s a local enough game, and we’re anticipating a large crowd.

“It’s one of the big games of the season because of the recent history from the Conference North.

“They’re local enough in a league dominated by southern teams.

“That all adds to the game. But there’s three points at stake, we’re at home, and our objective is to perform in a manner that gives us the best opportunity to get those three points.”

It is unclear whether striker Jonathan Edwards will be suspended for league games after his red card in the 5-3 win at Selby in the West Riding County Cup on Monday.

Fullarton said there were no new injury concerns prior to the players being assessed on friday.