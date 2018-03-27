FC Halifax Town: Fullarton hoping to welcome back some of Town’s walking wounded

Town boss Jamie Fullarton is hoping his squad’s injury problems will begin to ease.

Halifax were deprived of defenders Niall Maher, Scott Garner, Michael Duckworth, Cliff Moyo and Martin Riley, as well as midfielders Josh Macdonald, Raheem Hanley and Danny Clarke on Saturday.

One of Fullarton’s newest signings - right-back Jacob Hanson, on loan from Bradford - also went off injured during the 0-0 draw with Solihull at the weekend.

But Fullarton hinted at better news on the horizon, starting with Maher.

“It’s not quite as severe as we first thought,” said the Town boss on the centre-back’s hamstring injury. “I’m hopeful it won’t be as long for a number of them and that they’ll be integrated back in this week or next week.”

On Hanley’s muscle strain, Fullarton said: “It’s one of those where we’re not helped by heavy pitches, three games in a week - it takes its toll on players at times and it’s how we manage that in terms of prevention and how we limit that moving forward.”

Fellow new signing Sam Graham, from Sheffield United, made his debut in place of Hanson on Saturday, and Fullarton is pleased to have both of them on board.

He added: “Sam I know very well from watching him over the last 18 months.

“Chris Wilder has a very good relationship with the club which I’m taking advantage of.

“A number of league clubs wanted Sam in January on loan, and Chris resisted that because he felt it was better to stay in house.

“They see him as being a big part of what they’re doing moving forward, so fortunately enough I managed to twist his arm to allow him to come here.

“He and Jacob will both contribute while they’re here. Hanson acquitted himself well but he obviously took a knock.”