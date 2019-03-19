FC Halifax Town: Half-price admission offer to season-ticket holders of clubs including Huddersfield, Leeds and Burnley

Season-ticket holders at all Premier League and Championship clubs can attend FC Halifax Town’s Shay clash with Solihull on Saturday for half the admission price.

Fans of local sides including Huddersfield, Leeds and Burnely can see the game against promotion-chasing Solihull for £10 if they bring their season-ticket with them, but the admission price for Halifax supporters on the day remains at £20.

Halifax have made the offer with clubs in the top two divisions not having a game this weekend due to the international break.