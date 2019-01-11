FC Halifax Town: Hanson determined to continue his development

Defender Jacob Hanson says he has improved a lot at Halifax after joining the club on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old right-back has arguably been Town’s player of the season so far following a string of impressive performances.

That form prompted manager Jamie Fullarton to make Hanson’s loan deal from Bradford City into a two-and-a-half year deal.

“It’s good to be signed here permanently instead of just on loan,” Hanson said.

“I’ve been here for six months now, I’ve been playing quite well so I thought this was the place to be.

“The gaffer at Bradford said to me ‘if you want to go, you’re free to go’, he wasn’t going to stop it.”

Only four players - Sam Johnson, Nathan Clarke, Dayle Southwell and Jonathan Edwards - have made more appearances for Halifax this season than Hanson, who admitted his amount of game-time for Town was the main attraction in him making his stay permanent.

“On a personal note, I’ve been playing quite well, getting a lot of games under my belt and maybe the results could have gone a bit better, but I think we’ve done alright.”

When asked why he felt he had improved during his time at The Shay, Hanson said: “I think it’s regular game time, getting games consistently.

“I think I’ve improved massively, because this is the longest run of games I’ve had in my career so far.”

Hanson feels he has got better technically and physically as a player.

“In this league it’s different to playing under 23’s. You’ve got to be more physical, it’s more physically demanding.”

Hanson also credits Town boss Fullarton with his development.

“Yeah he’s been good. He gets onto you a lot but that’s how you develop as a player.

“You need that. If someone’s just leaving you alone and not saying anything to you when you do something wrong, you’re never going to improve.”