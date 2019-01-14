FC Halifax Town: “I just tried to get on the ball as much as I could, and be positive” says super-sub King

Midfielder Cameron King made quite an impact when he came off the bench in FC Halifax Town’s 2-2 draw with Solihull Moors at The Shay on Saturday.

King made his first Town appearance since the start of December in the FA Trophy clash, and produced a terrific half-hour cameo to help turn the course of the game, with Halifax coming from 2-0 down when King was brought in, to draw 2-2.

King set-up Dayle Southwell with a superb through-ball to score Halifax’s first, before fellow substitute Jonathan Edwards was brought down for the free-kick which Matty Kosylo converted wonderfully to equalise.

“At 2-0 we just needed to get the ball down more and start playing,” said King.

“They opened up in the second-half and let us back into it.

“I just tried to get on the ball as much as I could, and be positive.

“Dayle took his goal well and then Kosy’s free-kick was special.

“We could have nicked it at the end, but it wasn’t to be.

“When I came on I think we’d have taken a 2-2 so we’re chuffed with that.”

The two sides will now meet again in the replay at Solihull on Tuesday night (7.45pm) to decide who goes through to the third round.