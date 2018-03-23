FC Halifax Town: Kosylo playing a central role for Town boss Fullarton

Matty Kosylo is playing a central role in Jamie Fullarton’s Halifax side in more ways than one.

Kosylo seems to be one of the main beneficiaries of the changes instigated by Fullarton.

The talented midfielder was often deployed as a left-winger under Billy Heath, albeit to good effect, scoring five goals in seven appearances earlier this season during a particularly purple patch.

But Fullarton has shifted Kosylo in-field, and was rewarded with a two-goal haul at Woking and an influential display in the 2-1 win over Dagenham and Redbridge.

“I don’t mind it, you probably get on the ball more,” Kosylo said of the number 10 role, “although Saturday was one to forget for me!

“The boys ground it out and another day we probably could have won, although we still came in disappointed.

“The manager asked everyone how they felt after the game and it was quite a negative reaction. We’re disappointed we’ve not won the game, they’re the standards we’ve set now.

“Like he keeps saying, we’re going to go into every game to win it, whether it’s a team chasing the title or trying to stay up.

“It was a difficult game on Saturday because it wasn’t set-up to play any kind of football. The wind and the pitch were awful.

“We had chances to nick it second-half so we’ll take it and move on to Saturday, when we’re back on our own pitch and hopefully we can get a result.”

A medial ligament injury deprived Halifax of Kosylo for more than two months midway through the season.

Asked if he felt he was getting back to his best, Kosylo said: “At Woking yeah. Against Dagenham, I thought I was poor in the first-half, probably trying things at the wrong times, trying to do one-touch when it wasn’t on. But I thought I was better second-half.

“It starts from the back and if we build play from there, that’s when I’ll get on the ball.

“Michael Collins is really helping me, talking to me a lot about where I should be and when to get on the ball.

“I’m sure I’ll develop more in that (central) role the longer I play there.”

Kosylo has been impressed by Town boss Jamie Fullarton since his appointment.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said. “He’s very professional, very organised. He knows a lot about the opposition which we take into games.

“He’s set his standards and set his rules out and we all respect that. Obviously it’s making a difference on the pitch.”

When asked how he differed from previous manager Billy Heath, Kosylo said: “Every manager’s different, just like every player’s different.

“He’s come in with new methods and I really like it.

“He’s very organised, he knows what he wants, and the players have taken to it.

“I think it’s something that’s probably going to take the club on as a whole, having those rules and policies around the place.”

Asked what his future held, Kosylo, who contract expires at the end of the season, said: “Halifax have got an option on me, but there are a lot of circumstances that factor into that.

“At the moment I’m working away from football, which is a big factor.

“But I’ve been happy here, I like the new manager, but I don’t think that far ahead. We’ve got nine games left and they’re my focus.”

“I’m confident we can stay up with the squad we’ve got and the way we’ve been playing. We’ve got Solihull on Saturday which is a massive game, and if we win it takes us a bit further away from the relegation zone.”

Kosylo also has an individual target in mind, adding: “I didn’t really know what to expect of the league but as soon as I notched a couple of goals the aim was double-figures.

“I was out injured for two months which was disappointing.

“I’m two off double-figures in the league, I’ve got 10 for the season, so we’ll see.”