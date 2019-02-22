FC Halifax Town: Let’s kick on, says Town boss Fullarton after midweek win

Town boss Jamie Fullarton wants his side’s midweek victory at Maidstone to be a catalyst for more wins.

The Shaymen host Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday (3.0) having earned their first three points since beating Harrogate on Boxing Day thanks to Scott Quigley’s first goal for the club - Halifax’s first in nearly nine hours.

Town could move eight points clear of the National League drop zone with a win, against a Havant side who lost 6-2 at Fylde on Tuesday.

When asked if Tuesday’s win will see Town turn a corner, Fullarton said: “What corner? There’s many aspects towards gaining results.

“You’ve got to have certain characteristics to give you the best chance of winning.

“The fact we’ve got one of the best defensive records - top four in the division in terms of clean sheets - tells you that the structure we work to and play from, works.

“You’re looking for (the win) to be a catalyst, to kick-on, and looking for our results and our goals scored to reflect performances.

“If you look at (performances) other than Chesterfield, any one of those games in the last seven or eight - that we haven’t lost in might I add - could easily have been wins.

“Then that would have been a more true reflection of the performances. That’s what you’re looking for in results, because it’s a results business.

“Come Saturday we’re looking to back it up with another three points.

“I’m confident in the group, I work with them every day, and I know what we do every day when we work.

“It’s not hoping or thinking, it’s working, and we’ll continue to work, irrelevant of what happens in the snapshot of a game.

“That’s what we’ll continue to do, from what we’ve done right from pre-season.

“Tuesday was a professional performance in a tense atmosphere, against a team fighting for points.”

Fullarton said he has taken no notice of the recent criticism from supporters that has been swirling around him.

“Please don’t be offended but I don’t read what you write or what anyone else writes,” he said.

“I am not on social media. The only things I read are about who we’re playing, how can I help prepare the players the best we can to help them win the game.

“I don’t read what’s said - good, bad or indifferent. I didn’t read it in August when we were top of the league, and I don’t read it now.”

Despite Town winning for the first time in 10 games on Tuesday, Fullarton doesn’t think the winless run has affected confidence within the camp.

“The game is about winning, but you’ve got to perform to a certain level to give you the best chance of winning,” he said.

“From the front to the goalkeeper, I don’t think you can doubt we’re a difficult team to play against and beat.

“We know as a group that we need to convert more chances.

“It’s a great feeling when you win but it’s short-lived because it’s quick turn-around to Saturday.

“People may say it’ll give us great confidence going into Saturday, but I don’t think we’re void of confidence or belief in what we’re doing, or that we can win games or match anybody in the division.

“Where the confidence comes is when we get chances and opportunities, that’s where once you score a goal, it breeds confidence for an attacking player, and we’ll be looking for that to carry on, whether it’s Scott, Jonny (Edwards), Jordan (Preston, (Matty (Kosylo), Dayle (Southwell) ,James (Hardy) or Cameron.

“We’re looking for those attacking players to have that confidence in and about the box because we do create goal scoring chances.”

Ben Tomlinson and Dayle Southwell both limped off on Tuesday night, and were due to be assessed on Thursday, as was Cameron King, who has been suffering with a sickness bug, and defender Joe Skarz.