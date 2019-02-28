FC Halifax Town: Loanee named in latest England C squad

FC Halifax Town loanee James Hardy has been named in the latest England C squad to face Wales.

Hardy is on a month’s loan from fellow National League side Fylde, and has made three appearances for The Shaymen so far.

The attacking midfielder could have returned to Fylde by the time the match against Wales takes place at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, March 19.

The squad is set to meet up in Manchester after their club fixtures on Saturday, March 16 and will train at Bury FC in preparation for the game.

England C is a representative team for under 23 players who play in non-league football.

The squad in full is:

Goalkeepers: Ryan Huddart (Boreham Wood), Ben Killip (Braintree Town)

Defenders: Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient), Daniel Jones (Barrow), Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield), Jon Mellish (Gateshead), Luke Trotman (Darlington)

Midfielders: Ryan Croasdale (AFC Fylde), James Hardy (AFC Fylde), Greg Olley (Gateshead), Thomas Walker (Salford City) Edward Williams (Kidderminster Harriers)

Forwards: Brandon Goodship (Weymouth), Luke James (Hartlepool United), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient), Alfie Pavey (Dover Athletic)