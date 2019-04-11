FC Halifax Town: Loanee Rodney reckons his rocket at Orient is his best goal yet

Town striker Devante Rodney reckons his stunning goal at Leyton Orient is his best yet.

The Salford loanee produced a thunderbolt of a shot from 20 yards out that flew into the far corner and put Town 2-0 up last Saturday.

Orient eventually came back to draw 2-2, but Rodney took a lot of satisfaction from his fourth goal in eight games for The Shaymen.

“I think it’s got to be up there,” he said. “There’s been a few big goals in my career so far but I think that probably tops them, being on my left-foot as well.

“It was a good goal, and it’s always a good feeling scoring, especially in a game like that. It meant a lot to me, and I’m sure it will help Salford.”

Orient are engaged in a tussle with Rodney’s parent club for the National League title, with The O’s two points ahead of Salford with four games remaining.

“They put a lot of pressure on me saying ‘come on D, do us a favour’,” said Rodney of his Salford team-mates, “and after the game they were saying well done.”

Rodney and fellow loanee Manny Duku have made quite an impact since joining Halifax, scoring seven goals between them in 14 starts.

“Me and Manny share a room and we were speaking about it the night before (the Orient game), saying how much we can make an impact on a game, talking about the Solihull game, they were second and we made a big impact,” said Rodney.

“So we felt that even though (Orient) were top, it didn’t really mean too much to us, and I thought we both played well and both scored, which was important.

“We were unlucky not to get the three points in the end.”

Rodney feels he and Duku complement each other well as a pairing.

“We know what to expect from each other, so it’s easy to work with him.”

Rodney is also enjoying his role in the team, which has seen him play on the right as a second-striker-cum-right-winger.

“I’ve really enjoyed it to be fair. I played on the right last season for Hartlepool, actually as a right-winger, but in this position (with Halifax) I feel more free,” he said.

The 20-year-old said it was a “no-brainer” for Salford and himself to extend his loan to the end of the season.

“Since I came to the club I’ve really enjoyed it, the fans have been really welcoming, so it’s been a good move,” he said.

“Salford want me to just get some game-time, get match fit and it’s a good platform to show them what I can do, and at the minute I’m doing that.”

Rodney says he’s not thinking too much about what lies beyond the end of the season.

“I’m just aiming to come back for Salford in pre-season fighting fit and see what happens.

“If it doesn’t work out, I’ll have to act upon that.

“I’ve still got another year left (at Salford) so if it meant coming back on a season loan or whatever, I’m not too sure, I’ll have to just see how it goes in pre-season and chat to the gaffer at Salford and see what his plans are.”

Rodney’s agent is Gareth Seddon, who scored 23 goals in 46 games for Halifax between 2012 and 2013.

“He told me how much of a good club it is, and he told me he thought it would be a good platform for me,” Rodney said.

“He’s played and done it himself, and he’s been a forward, so he can have an impact on my game by telling me what I need to improve on.”