FC Halifax Town: Maidstone preview

FC Halifax Town will aim to round-off their first week of the new season with their third win in-a-row when they host Maidstone at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen have already beaten Braintree and Barrow 2-0, and are one of only four teams in the National League with a 100 per cent record.

Midfielder Josh Staunton was forced off injured in midweek with an ankle injury, and it is unclear whether he will be fit for Saturday’s game.

If he doesn’t recover, fellow midfielder Cameron King could be in line to deputise, having come on as a substitute in the first two games.

Maidstone drew their opening game of the season at home to Hartlepool before beating Dagenham and Rredbridge 2-1 away in midweek.

All three of their goals so far have come from winger Blair Turgott, who started his career at West Ham and has also played for Bradford City, Leyton Orient and Bromley as well as the England under 19’s side.

Maidstone finished 19th in the National League last season under manager Jay Saunders, who was the bookies’ favourite to take charge at champions Macclesfield over the summer, having guided Maidstone to promotion in 2016 and comfortably to safety in each of the last two seasons.

There was a hefty offer on the table from elsewhere for 30-year-old club captain Stuart Lewis this summer, but he chose to stay with The Stones.

Will De Havilland came off midway through the first half at Dagenham with double vision, but Saunders has suggested he should be fit for Saturday’s game.

Maidstone won 2-0 at Halifax last season with a goal in each half from Joe Pigott and Jai Reason, both of whom are no longer at the club.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Wrexham v Boreham Wood

Barnet v Eastleigh

Bromley v Harrogate Town

Chesterfield v Braintree Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidenhead United

FC Halifax Town v Maidstone United

Gateshead v Dover Athletic

Hartlepool United v Ebbsfleet United

Havant & Waterlooville v AFC Fylde

Leyton Orient v Barrow

Solihull Moors v Aldershot Town

Sutton United v Salford City