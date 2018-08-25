FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Berrett joins Shaymen

Midfielder James Berrett has joined FC Halifax Town ahead of their game at Boreham Wood.

Berrett was at Huddersfield Town as a youngster with fellow Town players Nathan Clarke and Joe Skarz, and was at Grimsby last season with Clarke.

Berrett has also played for Carlisle, York and Yeovil, and has played for Ireland under 21’s.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “I am delighted to have secured the signature of James. He has a wealth of experience playing in the Football League, he also compliments the group with his strengths he has as as footballer and is the type of person and character that will easilyt fit into the group and embrace what we are trying to do at the football club.”