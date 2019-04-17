FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Berrett keen to stay with his hometown club

James Berrett believes there is a lot more to come from him in a Town shirt - and wants to stay at the club to prove it.

The Halifax-born midfielder has made 25 appearances for the club this season having joined during the early weeks of the season.

He would have played more but for a debilitating blood clot in his leg that left him out of action for a large chunk of the campaign.

Reflecting on his season at The Shay, the former Huddersfield and Carlisle man said: “Up and down really. Obviously I came in late, but I was pleased to get back playing again and enjoying it.

“Then I got the injury so that took me out for over three months.

“But I’ve been happy to get back since then and I think I’ve done well.

“It’s just getting that consistency. I’ve had a few good games, but I wouldn’t say I’ve been bang on it apart from a couple of games.

“But I’m getting there. It’s been difficult being in and out (of the team) through injury, but I think there’s a lot more to come.”

Berrett believes loanees Manny Duku and Devante Rodney have made a big impact since joining Halifax in February in what he feels has been a mixed season on the pitch.

“When I came in we were flying and then we dipped down a bit,” he said.

“We’ve had good spells and bad spells, we’ve not really been off it in many games.

“We’ve never really not been in games, and if we can turn some of those draws into wins....I think Devante and Manny have given us a real threat up-front and if we’d had that all the way through, we’d have picked up more points.

“There’s some big hitters in this league and I’m sure we’re not up there in terms of that, but in that respect we’ve done well.

“As a group, we know we’re capable of being better for longer spells.

“I think we’ve had maybe two or three games where we’ve been good and then not so good.

“If we’d have more consistency we could have finished higher, but I’m sure a lot of teams are saying that.”

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but is keen to stay at the club.

“I would, yeah. I was born in Halifax, it’s a great club,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. I used to come and watch with my dad years ago so to be playing for them is a nice feeling.

“Living close by helps as well. I’ve travelled here, there and everywhere in my career so it’s nice to be settled here.

“When you’re at the other side of your career, you just want to be playing. You don’t want to just see it out, you want to play as many games as you possibly can.”