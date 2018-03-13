FC Halifax Town: Moyo called-up by Zimbabwe

Town defender Cliff Moyo has been called up by Zimbabwe for their upcoming Four Nations tournament later this month.

The competition takes place in Zambia, who play Zimbabwe on March 22, with the winners playing in the final on March 25, which will follow a third-place play-off on the same day.

Moyo joined Town from Alfreton in the summer of 2016 and has played 23 times for The Shaymen this season, but he is currently suffering from a thigh injury.

Should Moyo make the trip, he will miss Town’s home game with Solihull Moors on March 24.