FC Halifax Town: Open evening at The Shay for youth team prospects

FC Halifax Town will hold an open evening for potential youth team players at The Shay on Thursday, April 25 (6pm).

Successful players will be given a two-year scholarship with FC Halifax Town and will combine studying towards a BTEC in Sport with full time professional football training.

Players will also have the opportunity to compete in the National League Youth Alliance, U21 league and the prestigious FA Youth Cup.

The club say their ultimate ambition is to create a programme that will give young players the best possible chance of progressing towards their first team.

In addition, the club’s education pathway offers a fully recognised qualification for UCAS applications and gives an insight into the football and sports industry.

If you would be interested in finding out further information or wish to attend the open evening contact mikejeffries@fchalifaxtown.com.