FC Halifax Town: Preston hungry for more goals after netting against his former club

Jordan Preston gave former club Gateshead a taste of what they’re missing when he scored against his old side last Saturday.

The attacking midfielder notched his fourth goal of the season in the 1-1 draw in the north-east, and his first since the 2-0 FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay win over Warrington at The Shay on October 23.

“For me, I’d not scored for a little bit and the gaffer’s moved me to play up-front, so I’ve got to try and return by scoring goals, so it was nice to do that,” said the 23-year-old.

“But I want more now. You get a taste for it.

“I had a shot that hit the crossbar too.

“We know that as a team, if we want to do well, we need to be scoring goals, and the strikers need to be scoring.

“So between me, Dayle, Kossy (Matty Kosylo), Tommo (Ben Tomlinson) and Johnny (Jonathan Edwards) - whoever’s playing, we need to start scoring more goals.

“We want to plough on now and go further towards the top half of the table, so we know we need to win games, and to win games we need to score goals.

“We’re comfortable with our back four, we know we’ve got a good back four, and we’ve got good players going forward.

“I think we’ve started to click in the last few games so hopefully we can carry it on.”

Preston netted five goals in 43 appearances for Gateshead last season and has four in 29 games so far this campaign.

When asked if he felt he had made the right decision in joining The Shaymen, Preston, who lives in South Yorkshire, said: “Yeah, definitely. It’s closer to home, but nothing’s changed from what I said at the start of the season.

“The gaffer told me what he wanted to do with me and the team, and I liked what I heard.

“I think I’ve learned a lot about my game in different aspects since I’ve been here.

“Gateshead are flying, they’re doing really well, but I don’t regret my decision at all.

Is he a better player than when he left Gateshead?

“I think I’m a lot different,” he said. “I didn’t play up-front a lot at Gateshead, I was a bit more defensive.

“I think my game’s changed a lot since then.”

Preston has set himself a target of netting 10 goals by the end of the season.

“Anyone who is in football at my age wants to play as high as they can,” he said.

“Hopefully that’s with Halifax, and if I do play well then you never know what’s going to happen.

“But I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season, I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Preston wants Town to be looking up the table rather than down it over the rest of the campaign.

“You’ve seen the table, if you get one or two wins together you can shoot right back up the table,” he added.

“We want to get as far away from any kind of dog fight and start pushing up the table, that’s where we need to be.

“We’ve played two teams in the top six and competed with them.”