FC Halifax Town: Rodney happy to stay if loan stay is extended

Loan striker Devante Rodney says he would be happy to stay at Halifax if his loan can be extended.

The Salford forward has netted three goals in six games for The Shaymen, and along with fellow loanee Manny Duku, has given Halifax an extra dimension in attack, offering pace, energy and high work-rate.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Rodney. “I’ve got on really well with the lads, the fans have really welcomed me.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen, whether it’s going to get extended, but I’m grateful for all the support.”

When asked if he would be happy to prolong his loan at Halifax, the 20-year-old said: “Of course yeah. The main aim was for me to get game-time and the gaffer’s given me that. He’s given me a good platform to show what I can do, so whatever happens now, I’ll be happy either way.

“I’d like to think if I get recalled it would be to play games, so for me it’s a win-win.

“If I stay, hopefully I’ll get some more game-time, and if I go (back) to Salford, I can help them try and push for promotion.

“Whatever happens, happens.”

Rodney says he has slotted in well to the Town team.

“I feel like the players understand my attributes, and play to them,” he said.

“I feel I’ve fit the system, the way we counter-attack I can use my speed and get in-behind.

“I think it’s just something that’s clicked overall, and it’s worked well.”

Fellow loanee Duku has also impressed in the Town attack, netting twice in five appearances.

“Game-by-game we’ve been getting more confident, especially scoring goals as well, you go into the next game feeling confident, knowing that if you get a chance, you feel confident of taking it,” said Rodney.

“I think that’s been my main downside - when I’ve been getting opportunities, I’ve not been taking them.

“But here, once I’ve got a chance, I’ve been calm and composed and I’ve taken my chances.”

Rodney and Duku have forged an encouraging partnership, and look as if they have played together all season.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say that to be fair,” said Rodney.

“It must just be a natural partnership, but I’ve enjoyed it.

“He’s also been helping me get along. He’s a bit more experienced than me, and we’ve been trying to help each other out day-to-day.”

Rodney also credits Town boss Jamie Fullarton for his good form with The Shaymen.

“He’s been great,” he said, “he’s given me massive confidence game-by-game, he’s always encouraged me to get at players and use my pace.

“Mentally, I just know if I make a mistake he’s not going to rollock me, he’s always going to be positive with me, which I think is a good thing for a young player.”

And on the Town fans, Rodney said: “That’s important as well, to know that they’ve got my back, and they like to see me out there playing.”