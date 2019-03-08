FC Halifax Town: Rodney out to impress Salford while on loan at The Shay

Town loanee Devante Rodney is determined to prove his worth to parent club Salford during his stint at The Shay.

The 20-year-old has started both games since joining Halifax, and scored on his home debut in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Barnet.

The striker is yet to start a league game for Salford since joining them last summer - scoring once in 15 substitute appearances - but is pragmatic about it.

“I enjoy it there but it’s hard to get in the team,” he said.

“Even when I’ve done well in some games - I’ve come on and scored twice - the next weekend I’ve not been involved just because of the quality we have in depth at the club.

“So I’m delighted to sign here and hopefully I keep getting 90 minutes.”

Rodney accepts he may have to be patient for his chance at Salford.

“It’s hard but there’s nothing I can do,” he said. “I’m still a young lad so I’ve just got to keep positive, and hopefully when I get my chance there, I’ll take it.

“The lads there are great, so they’ll keep persuading me, keep making sure I work hard, keeping my head up.”

Rodney was at Manchester City from the age of nine to under 16 level.

“I didn’t get a scholarship there, which was a bit unfortunate,” he said.

“I signed for Sheffield Wednesday, and I was injured for most of my scholarship, but they offered me a professional contract there.

“I was happy there and I was playing well in the under 23’s, but at the age of 18 I thought I should go out and try to challenge myself in a first-team environment.”

Rodney was offered a deal by Wednesday but opted to “take a risk” by dropping down the leagues to get first-team football, a move which he feels has paid off.

“I signed for Hartlepool. We ended up getting relegated that season, but I scored twice against Doncaster to give us hope (of staying up) in the last game of the season.

“I joined Salford in the summer, which has been alright, but it’s been tough with the quality of players we’ve got, I’ve not really got into the side, which is why it’s been good to start here.”

Rodney said it was a “no-brainer” to join Halifax, and when asked what he hopes to get out of his time at The Shay said: “Fitness, goals, and I want to show Salford what I can do.

“I think it’s a good platform for me. I think I just need to take it game-by-game and hopefully do well on the pitch.”

Does he believe he can win a first-team place at Salford?

“I’ve got to have hope, I’ve got to be confident in my own ability. I don’t see why not.

“I’m still young, and its about being patient.

“I’m just working hard day-in, day-out to improve.”