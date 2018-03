Guiseley’s John Rooney has had his red card against FC Halifax Town on Saturday overturned.

Rooney was shown a straight red by referee Andrew Miller just before half-time after a mass melee inside the Guiseley penalty area had broken out.

But the FA have upheld Guiseley’s claim that the midfielder was wrongfully dismissed.

At a meeting of an FA Regulatory Commission held today, the members considered Guiseley’s claim of wrongful dismissal and ruled that it was a case of wrongful dismissal.