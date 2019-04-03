FC Halifax Town: Saturday’s opponents Orient stumble at Bromley

Leyton Orient had a man sent-off as they lost 2-1 at Bromley last night (Tuesday).

The visitors led at half-time through Josh Coulson, but Marvin Ekpiteta was sent-off shortly after the interval, and Frankie Sutherland converted the resulting penalty.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild then headed in Bromley’s winner just after the hour mark, as Orient’s six-game unbeaten run in the league was ended.

Orient remain stop of the National League by a point, and have a game-in-hand over their promotion rivals ahead of the visit of Halifax this weekend.

Elsewhere in the National League, Gateshead’s players have revealed they have not been paid on time for the last three months and have issued the current owners with an ultimatum to sell-up, or face ‘immediate action’.