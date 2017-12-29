FC Halifax Town: Settled side has helped the turnaround, says Denton

Tom Denton says Town will travel to high-flying Dover in confident mood after their mini revival.

Halifax lost 2-1 at league leaders Macclesfield on Boxing Day, but produced a spirited performance in-keeping with their previous two matches, which saw them beat Aldershot 1-0 and Chester 4-0.

Halifax had gone 12 games without a win before then, but now look a different side.

“We’ve changed our personnel a bit, and there’s been a change of spirit,” said Denton, who netted in that Boxing Day defeat.

“Two weeks ago we were nowhere near like we are now, so hopefully we can keep that up and start the new year in the right way.

“Dover are fifth in the league but we’ll go there full of confidence now.

“I thought we should have got a point at Macclesfield. We could have been 2-0 up before they scored their first.

“But we can take a lot of positives from the game.”

Halifax boss Billy Heath looks to have found a settled side, with nine of the starting 11 on Boxing Day playing in the last three matches.

“You need a settled team,” Denton said. “You can’t get any kind of rhythm going if you’re changing your team every week.

“Danny Clarke plays like a centre-forward at times, he’s up and down the pitch, loads of energy from Jake Hibbs and Michael Collins has come in and he’s been a breath of fresh air.

“He was in his pomp at Huddersfield when I was there. He was one of the best players in the team.

“But he’s knocking on a bit now so he’s in more of a withdrawn role these days!

Denton has bagged four goals in his last six appearances, but feels that figure should be higher.

“I was disappointed not to get into double figures at Macclesfield,” said the striker. “I had a chance after I scored in the first-half and then another one knocked off the line.

“But if I had the chance to get 10 before the New Year at the start of the season I’d have taken that.”